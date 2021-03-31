BlackBerry Posts $315M Loss

CBJ — BlackBerry has reported a $315 million quarterly loss.

The one-time world leader in smartphones, the Waterloo-based firm has reinvented itself with a core business focus on cybersecurity technology and automotive software.

Chair John Chen says BlackBerry has continued to negotiate a previously announced possible sale of some of its patent portfolio, but as of no there are no agreements expected in the near-term future.

The quarterly net loss is equal to a loss of 56 U.S. cents per share, compared with a loss of seven cents per share a year earlier. However, on an adjusted basis, BlackBerry recorded a profit of three U.S. cents per share.

