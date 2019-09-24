BlackBerry Stock Drops

CBJ — Stock in BlackBerry declined after the company’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analyst estimates. The company had problems with a legacy unit that sells software and services to businesses.

Shares of the Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company were down about 18% in early trading.

Executive chairman John Chen says the weak revenue output was mainly confined to a segment that provides software to organizations that require secure communications, such as government agencies and financial services.

Chen provided analysts with an extensive list of individual personnel changes but the major transition was the appointment of chief financial officer Steve Capelli to a new position, chief revenue officer.

Capelli, who has been BlackBerry’s CFO since September 2016, will officially continue that role until Oct. 1. He’ll be succeeded as CFO at that time by Steve Rai, who has been deputy chief financial officer.

