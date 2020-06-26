BlackRock® Canada Announces Risk Ratings Updates, Name Changes and Management Fee Reduction for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded Funds

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) today announced an update to the investment risk ratings of certain iShares exchange-traded funds (“iShares ETFs”), changes to the names of certain iShares ETFs, and a reduction of the annual management fee for iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(“XGGB”). These changes are reflected in the prospectus for the iShares ETFs that was filed on or about June 26, 2020 (the “Prospectus”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this press release have the meaning ascribed to them in the Prospectus.

Risk Rating Update BlackRock Canada has updated the investment risk ratings of the iShares ETFs, or class of the iShares ETF, as applicable, listed below, effective on or about June 26, 2020:____________________

1 The investment risk rating change only applies to the CAD Units and not the USD Units of the fund.

3 The investment risk rating change only applies to the USD Units and not the CAD Units of the fund.A copy of the standardized risk classification methodology used by BlackRock Canada to identify the investment risk levels of the iShares ETFs is available on request, at no cost, by calling us at 1-855-255-5951 or by writing to BlackRock Canada at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.



Name Changes Additionally, effective June 26, 2020, the iShares ETFs listed below have changed their names as follows: Management Fee Reduction BlackRock Canada has implemented a reduction in the annual management fee of XGGB from 0.35% to 0.20% of NAV. This management fee reduction is effective as of June 26, 2020. iShares Premium Money Market ETF As a result of the current low interest rate environment, in the Prospectus BlackRock Canada has added disclosure clarifying its ability to voluntarily, in its sole discretion, temporarily waive a portion of the management fee of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), which if implemented, may result in a reduction in CMR’s management expense ratio. BlackRock Canada is not obligated to waive any portion of its management fee but may decide to do so in certain circumstances. BlackRock Canada may choose not to waive or may cease to waive fees at any time without notice. In addition, CMR generally will not pay a cash distribution in any month where it has no net income to distribute.About BlackRockBlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$6.47 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can/ | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.About iSharesiShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.85 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.1 Based on US$6.47 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/20iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.The ETF is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of the ETF or the underlying data.“FTSE®” and “FTSE Russell®” are trademarks of the relevant LSE Group company and are used by any other LSE Group company under license.MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.©2020 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission.Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



