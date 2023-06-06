Blender Bites Newly Launched 1-Step Frappe Products Hit Shelves at Midwest US Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a two-time award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is proud to announce that its full line of 1-Step Frappé innovations has hit shelves at a large Midwest US grocer (the “Retailer”) with retail locations across the Midwest, United States, and is reaching a new audience of health-conscious consumers.

The Retailer, founded in 1939, is a family-owned grocery chain with over 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The Retailer is known for its commitment to quality and customer service and is a trusted source of fresh and healthy products for families throughout the Midwest, US.

Establishing partnerships with mid-size grocers like the Retailer is a crucial step for Blender Bites as it cultivates its brand identity and strives to capture market share in the US, its newest retail and distribution market. While large retailers play a significant role in achieving widespread exposure, collaborating with mid-size retailers like the Retailer offers a unique advantage—the opportunity to provide a more personalized and community-oriented shopping experience that is often absent in larger stores.

The Retailer has traditionally been a leader when it comes to the listing of innovative items and they are an important piece of the Blender Bites launch strategy, as many other larger retailers look to them when making a purchasing decision.

Blender Bites’ 1-Step Frappé is a convenient and health-conscious option designed to delight taste buds and support overall well-being. This refreshing beverage is available in three enticing flavors: Mindful Mocha™, infused with Lion’s Mane Mushroom and Vitamin D for focus and memory support; Caramel Collagen™, enriched with Bovine Collagen and Biotin for skin and joint health; and Vanilla Bean-Bio™, featuring 3 billion CFU probiotics and chia for optimal gut function. Each serving is thoughtfully formulated with essential vitamins and minerals, providing a nourishing morning boost with just 90mg of caffeine. What truly sets the 1-Step Frappé apart is its commitment to a healthier indulgence, boasting only half the sugar, calories, and carbohydrates compared to leading blended iced coffee drinks. As with all Blender Bites products, the 1-Step Frappé is Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, ensuring that individuals with dietary restrictions can savor these delightful offerings without compromise.

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global smoothie market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.3% from 2022-2028, with North America being the largest market1. Frappés are also experiencing a surge in popularity, as consumers look for indulgent yet functional beverages that offer nutritional benefits, and Blender Bites’ first to market 1-Step Frappé product line has the potential to meet such demand.

Blender Bites CEO and Founder Chelsie Hodge commented on the new listing, “We are thrilled to partner with such a respected and community-focused retailer, to bring our innovative new frappés to their customers. As we continue to expand our distribution in the US grocery retail market, it’s essential for us to have a diversified customer base with both large, mid and independent retailers to build our brand identity.”

Chelsie, further commented that, “The Company’s listing with the Retailer is also a strategic win for Blender bites, as the grocer, has a strong reputation as a progressive retailer that leads new product innovation launches, that many other US retailers look to when looking to add new items to their shelves. The response to our new 1-Step Frappé items has been overwhelmingly positive and it has translated in immediate new listings of the products. There hasn’t been a more exciting time for the Company, and we are starting to see the results of our hard work of the past year.”

With the growing demand for healthy, functional beverages, Blender Bites is looking towards significant growth in the US smoothie grocery retail market. To become a household name and the smoothie and frappé of choice across the US and Canada is an effort Blender Bites is keen to achieve, and by continually adding new grocery retail listings, of all sizes and geographic locations, brand recognition and identity for the Company is expected to grow.

Blender Bites is committed to creating delicious and nutritious products that help consumers live their best lives, and the Company is excited to bring its mission to the Retailer’s customers across the Midwest.

