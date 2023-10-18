Blender Bites to Launch Nationally at Albertsons Companies’ Banner Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, frozen functional food and beverages, announces a major achievement in its growth journey. Blender Bites products will be available nationally in the United States at Albertsons Companies Inc.’s banner stores (“Albertsons Cos”), one of the top five grocery* chains in the United States. Blender Bites products will be available in the frozen fruit and juice section, and is set to launch in October of 2023 in Albertsons Cos.’ Stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Vons, Randalls, Pavilions, Tom Thumb and ACME.

The national listing at Albertsons Cos in the United States will be comprised of four Blender Bites’ SKUs: Liquid Sunshine™, Power Berry™, Mindful Mocha™, and Caramel Collagen™, with 1-Step Frappes available in over 1900 banner locations, and the 1-Step Smoothies available in more than 1100 banner locations. This newest listing at a major US retailer further expands the brand’s reach across North America.

Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s founder and CEO, expressed her excitement about the launch of Blender Bites products across Albertsons Cos, stating, “We’re continuing to rapidly expand our retail footprint, and being on the shelves of Albertsons is another major milestone for us. We have entered the most significant quarter in the Company’s history, with major listings into both divisions of Walmart North America and now Albertsons. We have just scratched the surface of the U.S. market, and have many new nutritious and convenient frozen functional food products to launch. The team is operating on an extremely high level, and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible company and brand that we’ve created.”

Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothies are a category disrupting frozen innovation made to simplify the smoothie process, and are made with organic fruits, greens and functional ingredients such as probiotics and immune supporting vitamins and minerals. They are certified organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and contain no added sugars. Blender Bites’ 1-Step Frappes are a healthier take on the traditional Frappuccino™ and contain 50% less sugar, calories and carbohydrates. They are also dairy free, gluten free, and contain trend setting functional ingredients such as adaptogenic mushrooms and collagen. Both items can be made with the use of a blender or a shaker cup offering customers a convenient option to enjoy at home or on the go.

Blender Bites dedication to providing nutritious and convenient frozen functional food products is earning the Company a prominent position in the industry. The Albertsons’ listing marks a significant milestone in Blender Bites’ journey and has the potential to position the Company for continued success in the ever-expanding US market.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 9, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, they are proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 3000 stores, including Walmart Canada and Walmart USA.

