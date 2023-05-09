Blendtek Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2023

Cambridge, ON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blendtek Ingredients Inc., a premier ingredient solutions and product development company, has been awarded a prestigious 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies title in recognition of the company’s industry leadership, accelerated business growth and performance, and collaborative, people-centric workplace.

“Being designated as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies is a result of the exceptional work and dedication of our people, partners and customers,” said Steve Zinger, president at Blendtek. “It is an honour to receive this award as we continue our efforts to strengthen the global food supply chain by focusing on customer-centric business practices, establishing key partnerships with world-leading food brands, and a commitment to fueling industry-wide innovation.”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses in private, Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, candidates are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests. This was Blendtek’s first year applying for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

Blendtek has marked various milestones in recent years to drive business growth and innovation in Canada’s food industry including:

The construction of a new, 100,000 sq. ft headquarters in Cambridge, ON, to house Blendtek’s manufacturing and distribution operations with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, as well as in-house food science and product development teams.

Establishment of key distribution agreements with some of the world’s largest agribusinesses including Bunge Ltd., to represent their expansive plant protein line.

Recipient of the 2021 Southwestern Ontario Development Fund by the Ontario government to strengthen domestic manufacturing and agri-food production.

Recipient of Bioenterprise’s Seed Fund in 2017 to support the expansion of the company’s food safety and traceability programs.

Acquisition of Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes Inc., to expand Blendtek’s service offering and help improve manufacturing efficiency for customers across multiple industry verticals.

Significant investment in the development and prioritization of workplace amenities and programs focused on employee wellness, health, and recognition.

Continued adoption and exploration of ESG business practices that contribute to ethical trade, conservation initiatives, energy use, and water consumption.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

“This year’s Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement,” said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “We’re extremely proud to recognize the impressive achievements of companies such as Blendtek in this particularly rapidly evolving business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Blendtek Ingredients Inc.

Blendtek is a premier ingredient solutions and product development company with a mission to challenge expectations and help fuel food innovation. From formulation and product design to strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging, Blendtek works collaboratively with industry partners to develop products fueled for success. Our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to challenge traditional industry expectations by blending critical thinking and creativity with reliable service you can count on. To learn more, visit blendtek.com.

