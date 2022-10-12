Blo Blow Dry Bar Announces Acquisition of MYNC Beauty Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America’s original blow dry bar, announced today that it has acquired Canadian-owned MYNC Beauty Inc. (MYNC), a premier brow and lash bar with six locations across the GTA. The acquisition paves the way to also announce the introduction of the new MYNC franchise system for entrepreneurs looking to own their own business in the beauty industry. As an industry leader, Blo is also amongst the top five Canadian-founded retail brands operating in the U.S. today when measured by store count.

“We are excited to welcome MYNC into our company. MYNC and Blo share similar values, corporate culture and clientele and there is tremendous opportunity to grow the business by mirroring Blo’s success as a franchise model,” said Blo Blow Dry Bar Partner and CEO, Vanessa Yakobson. “MYNC has a remarkable runway for growth in Canada and we look forward to working with Nathalie and her team to introduce the new MYNC franchise system to entrepreneurs across Canada.”

To celebrate the acquisition and the launch of MYNC franchises, Blo is offering $10,000 grants to ten candidates interested in becoming a MYNC franchisee. This grant is designed to enable female entrepreneurs to build a business in a fast-growing category with a proven model and strong franchisor support. For more information, click HERE.

“I am thrilled that the business I started with my husband eleven years ago is now entering its next chapter of growth alongside the Blo family,” said MYNC Founder and Brand President, Nathalie Smith. “Vanessa and her team are experts at franchising making this a natural fit as we continue to grow and expand MYNC’s reach and introduce franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs looking to own their own business in the beauty space.”

MYNC specializes in eyelash extensions, brows and beauty featuring a number of services from brow lamination and shaping to lash lifts and tints. Blo Blow Dry Bar offers a variety of blow outs with five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updos and braids. Blo also offers expert makeup services to complete your look.

About MYNC

MYNC is Canada’s largest multi-location brow & lash bar and continues to expand rapidly. Since opening its doors in 2011, the company has offered something revolutionary and very simple: lush lashes and a rescue for beleaguered brows. Transforming the traditional spa concept from secluded rooms to bright, open spaces, MYNC guests socialize while getting pretty in a wink. Inspired by the power of friendship and the beauty community around them, MYNC is on a mission to enhance the confidence and joy of all they encounter, infusing a feel-good-to-look-good vibe into every expertly crafted look. For more information visit www.myncbeauty.com.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America’s original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the “no cuts, no color” concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact:

Georgia Sourtzis

Fishman Canada Public Relations

[email protected]

647-716-9877



CBJ Newsmakers