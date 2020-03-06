Blockchain Foundry Modifies Engagement with Investor Relations Consultant

TORONTO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF), a leading North American blockchain development firm, has modified its engagement with Grant Galloway (the “Consultant”) to assist with investor relations activities.

Pursuant to the engagement, BCF has paid the Consultant US$5,000 for his services until March 16, 2020. If the Company continues to retain the services of the Consultant after March 16, 2020, it will make a further payment of US$5,000 in cash on March 16, 2020 and if the Company continues to retain the services of the Consultant after March 31, 2020 it will make further weekly payments of US$2,500. The agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time without any further compensation obligations other than those which have already been paid. About Blockchain Foundry Inc.Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF) is a global blockchain consulting and development firm. BCF develops and commercializes decentralized ledger technology, custom blockchain solutions and smart contracts for enterprise clients.Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:Chris Marsh

President & Chief Financial Officer

(647) 330-4572

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.Forward-Looking InformationCertain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BCF are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors could cause BCF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

