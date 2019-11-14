Blockchain Foundry Nominated as Blockchain Company of the Year

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN)(FWB:8BF)(OTC:BLFDF), a leading North American blockchain development firm, has been nominated as Blockchain Company of the Year by the Fifth Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards in Toronto. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on November 18, 2019.

“It is an honor to be nominated as one of the top blockchain companies in the country. Over the past several years, we have worked hard to successfully bring innovation to the blockchain space and beyond. This year we rolled out new technology that allows for instant and scalable blockchain transactions. This means that enterprises can enjoy the cost-saving benefits of blockchain technology without compromising on speed and scalability. We are also working on creating links between promising blockchain projects, including our upcoming Syscoin Bridge which will allow Ethereum projects to benefit from our scalability and throughput innovations,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.BCF will be competing with other Canadian blockchain companies for the top spot in the category of “Blockchain Company of the Year”. Presented by The Digital Finance Institute, the Canadian Fintech & AI Awards celebrate Canadian innovation in 16 different categories, hosting over 3,000 attendees from the banking, legal, finance, tech, startup and blockchain communities.About Blockchain Foundry Inc.Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN)(FWB:8BF)(OTC:BLFDF) is a global blockchain consulting and development firm. BCF develops and commercializes decentralized ledger technology, custom blockchain solutions and smart contracts for enterprise clients.Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:Christopher Marsh

President

(647) 330-4572

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co

