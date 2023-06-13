Blockchain Intelligence Group Releases Advanced Ethereum Course (CCI ETH), designed to enhance the Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator™ Training for Law Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Professionals

The CCI ETH course provides law enforcement and AML professionals with the necessary skills to navigate the intricate realm of Ethereum, which is widely recognized as the virtual computer of the world.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and cryptocurrency and digital asset training, is proud to announce the latest release of its renowned Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) training program; CCI ETH. This new certificate course aims to empower investigators with the knowledge and tools needed to understand and conduct complex technical investigations on the Ethereum blockchain.

The exponential growth of cryptocurrencies has brought forth new challenges for investigators, demanding a deep understanding of various blockchain ecosystems. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain platform, has witnessed significant adoption, boasting a vast array of over 641,000+ Ethereum-based tokens. Recognizing the importance of addressing this expanding landscape, Blockchain Intelligence Group developed a comprehensive three-module certificate program that examines the intricacies of Ethereum.

“The launch of CCI ETH marks a crucial milestone in our commitment to equipping investigators and AML professionals with the latest tools and knowledge necessary to combat financial crime,” stated Lance Morginn, President at Blockchain Intelligence Group. “By offering a specialized training module focused on Ethereum, we aim to bridge the knowledge gap and empower professionals to conduct thorough technical investigations, keeping pace with the ever-evolving digital assets ecosphere.”

Blockchain Intelligence Group has established itself as a key player in the cryptocurrency and digital asset analytics industry with their blockchain analytics tool QLUETM and their unmatched Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator training series. Their dedication to providing top-notch training and software as a Service (SaaS) analytics solutions has garnered recognition worldwide. In 2022, the company hosted over 30 investigation training events and webinars, catering to dozens of law enforcement agencies, and professional associations globally.

With CCI ETH, investigators and AML professionals gain in-depth knowledge of the Ethereum blockchain, including its history, internal workings, transactional analysis, identification of illicit activities, and tracing transactions using QLUETM. Upon completion of the course, participants are equipped to tackle complex cases involving Ethereum-based tokens and navigate the intricacies of decentralized applications.

With the launch of CCI ETH, the company continues to empower law enforcement agencies, investigators, and professionals in AML-related roles, bolstering their ability to combat financial crimes in the ever-evolving digital assets landscape.

For more information about CCI ETH and Blockchain Intelligence Group’s training programs, please visit CryptoInvestigatorTraining.com .

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

[email protected]

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading (US and CA), Netcoins Pay (CA) and Netcoins Staking (CA). Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and a leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.



CBJ Newsmakers