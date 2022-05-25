Blockmate launches blockchain IoT platform Hivello & Webinar registration

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) announces the launch of 100% owned Hivello , a specialist in deployment of blockchain Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. The first blockchain to be connected to Hivello is Helium, which provides connectivity to a decentralised IoT network that rewards participants within the network.

By joining the Hivello network, individuals and property owners can earn passive income by hosting a Hivello hotspot at their premise, similar to a homeowner renting out their room on Airbnb.

The Helium IoT blockchain network operates globally, independent of cellular network carriers and with lower power consumption. It has more than 800,000 connected hotspots that transfer data from IoT devices to the cloud using the network’s LoRaWan protocol and includes customers such as Sales Force and Lime using the network.

Utilizing a proprietary algorithm, Hivello is able to maximise the earning capacity of each hotspot owned within the network, conducting location analysis powered by data science, radio frequency analysis and years of team experience. This enables potential sites to be reviewed in minutes, not hours or days.

Approved Hivello network participants are then delivered a package specifically designed for their location type which includes the best hotspot, with the best antenna and accessories based on the geographical location’s IoT activity.

Hivello was co-founded by Andrew Smith who has more than 15 years of experience in online, mobile and FinTech businesses. In his most recent venture prior to co-founding Hivello, Andrew co-founded cryptocurrency payments and regtech company Banxa Holdings Inc (TSXV: BNXA) in 2014 where he served as Director of European Operations before co-founding Hivello in early 2022.

Mobile network industry representative GSMA estimates that by 2025, there will be more than 24.6 billion IoT devices connected globally.

Dom Carosa, CEO & President of Blockmate, commented, “We are pleased to launch the Hivello business as our first company added to the Blockmate portfolio since completing the acquisition of Blockchain World in March 2022. Hivello is the first of many as Blockmate grows its ecosystem of blockchain projects that can be accelerated towards monetisation via access to Blockmate’s resources. We look forward to working closely with Andrew and the Hivello team as they expand the Hivello network of hotspots around the world.”

Blockmate Ventures and Hivello Investor Briefing

On Thursday 2nd June 2022 at 11am EDT, Blockmate Ventures will host a special investor briefing to provide investors with a presentation of the Blockmate business.

The briefing will include an update from Blockmate CEO & President Dom Carosa who will also be joined by Hivello CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Smith.

Presentation topics will include:

Blockmate’s blockchain incubation vision and successful track record of projects

The Hivello revenue model and regional targets for IoT hotspots

An updated strategy for Blockmate’s asset Midpoint with ways to maximise revenue

A new consumer-focused de-fi (decentralized finance) platform

Following the presentation, Mr Carosa and Mr Smith will answer questions from investors and analysts in attendance.

Investors are invited to attend by registering here: Click-to-Register

Upon registration, a joining link will be sent to the registered email address which will also include instructions for how to attend the briefing using a computer or smart device with a valid internet connection.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dom Carosa (CEO & President)

For further information contact:

Dom Carosa, CEO & President

https://twitter.com/dcarosa

Blockmate Ventures Inc.

[email protected]

(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe20a87c-1008-46c9-a70f-e8d6dffc86b3



CBJ Newsmakers