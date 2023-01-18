Blockstation and Jamaica Stock Exchange e-Campus Launch First Certified Digital Asset Training Course for Investors

Valley Cottage, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valley Cottage, New York –

Retail Investors must demonstrate knowledge of digital assets prior to opening a trading account with participating broker-dealers

New York, New York, and Kingston, Jamaica, January 18, 2023 – The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) e-Campus is deploying a new investor-focused certification course, developed by Blockstation, on blockchain technology and digital asset trading. The course is a key part of the JSE’s activities to prepare for the launch of its new Digital Asset Platform later this year.

Blockstation provides training to regulators and market operators around the world and created the course to satisfy Financial Services Commission (FSC) requirements that investors be knowledgeable in digital assets prior to trading through authorized broker-dealers. The new Introduction to Blockchain and Digital Assets course joins the e-Campus, which delivers educational programs recognized and accredited by the UCJ, CPD and FSC.

Certificates of completion will be accepted by JSE broker-dealers as satisfying FSC requirements for investors to open a digital asset trading account.

“Investors finally have a pathway to participate in digital assets with the protection of financial regulations – and they have the JSE, FSC, and JSE e-Campus to thank,” says Michael Spiar, Communications and Education Manager at Blockstation. “Developing the material for this course makes a safe and compliant digital asset marketplace possible, and the fully digital nature of this course will make trading on the JSE more accessible to more investors everywhere.”

Blockstation leveraged its technological and regulatory expertise to build a curriculum that covers essential concepts such as blockchain, digital currencies, tokenized securities and Security Token Offerings (STOs), and what trading digital assets through the JSE versus unregulated crypto exchanges means for investors.

“What excites me most about this course is that it will provide investors with the knowledge and understanding of blockchain technology they need to make informed investment decisions,” adds Kevin Powell, Principal of the JSE e-Campus. “That it’s our first-ever fully digital, entirely self-guided educational resource – a modern approach to education for a modern digital asset market, makes it better still.”

The course is available at an introductory price of $50 USD and Investors can sign in and work through at their own pace and in their own time, making it the most flexible course in e-Campus history. To sign up, [email protected] or call at 876-967-3271.

About Jamaica Stock Exchange

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is an associate member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and in 2015 was, according to Bloomberg, based on its performance, the number one stock exchange in the world. The JSE offers an electronic, efficient, secure market with world-class regulation, trading and clearing systems, settlement assurance and risk management. https://ecampus.jamstockex.com

JSE Media Contact:

Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest | C.D., JP, Managing Director, Jamaica Stock Exchange

e | [email protected]

w | https://ecampus.jamstockex.com/

t | (876) 967-3271 X2236

l | LinkedIn

i | Instagram

###

For more information about Blockstation, contact the company here:

Blockstation

Karen Lourdes

1-800-599-7180×3

[email protected]

217 Route 303

Valley Cottage, New York

10989



CBJ Newsmakers