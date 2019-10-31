BLOK Technologies Announces Change of Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLOK Technologies Inc. (“BLOK Tech” or the “Company”) (CSE: BLK) (FRANKFURT: 2AD) announces today the appointment of Mr. Wilson Su to the Board of Directors and as Interim Chief Financial Officer of BLOK Tech effective immediately.

Wilson SuMr. Su has over a decade of investing experience, ranging from public markets to private real estate transactions. Mr. Su focuses on commercial real estate, with a specialty in land assembly on behalf of large development companies in the lower mainland. Mr. Su has also consulted for and invested in numerous publicly traded companies across all sectors, cannabis, technology, and mining. He has established an extensive knowledge on the real estate and capital market trends over the years and with over 10 years of real estate experience he has successfully developed and facilitate emerging growth companiesThe Company wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Yari Nieken as a Director and Interim Chief Financial Officer of BLOK Tech. Mr. Nieken has resigned to pursue other business interests.The board and management of BLOK Tech expresses their gratitude to Mr. Nieken for his efforts and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.About BLOK Technologies Inc.BLOK Technologies Inc. is a public company that invests in and develops companies in the blockchain and emerging technology sectors. The Company’s approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies it develops. BLOK Tech’s current portfolio includes Greenstream and VR Eyes Technology Corp. Greenstream is a technology platform designed to effectively manage value transfer, supply chain integrity and identity verification in complex and highly regulated industries. VR Eyes Technology Corp. is a new innovative company that is researching and developing technology for eye care and is focused on products that make detecting eye functions more convenient for the day to day user. The Company systematically identifies early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and invests the necessary resources to ensure the success of their projects.The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “James Hyland” Interim President & CEOFor further information, please contact:

James Hyland, B.Comm

Interim President & CEO, Director

jamie@bloktechinc.com

Tel: (604) 442-2425Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

CBJ Newsmakers