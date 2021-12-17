BlueCat celebrates 20 years leveraging DNS to enable digital transformation for businesses worldwide

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueCat Networks, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced the celebration of its 20th year in business helping enterprises leverage core network services to enable digital transformation. This announcement celebrates, thanks, and recognizes the role of BlueCat’s community—employees, customers, partners, investors, friends, and alumni—in the company’s continued growth.

BlueCat provides an integrated platform that helps enterprises around the world manage their DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (together known as DDI) through both on-premises and cloud solutions. BlueCat’s platform better positions enterprise networks to support digital transformation initiatives such as network virtualization, hybrid cloud adoption, infrastructure as code, and Zero Trust security.

In 2001, Michael and Richard Hyatt founded BlueCat in response to a gap they saw in the market for DNS appliances. Twenty years later, the company has strengthened its position as a leading provider of Adaptive DNS, with nearly 1,000 enterprises relying on BlueCat’s integrated DDI platform, ranging from the world’s biggest financial institutions, technology companies, and manufacturers, to regional healthcare facilities, government agencies, and educational institutions. BlueCat also partners with leading organizations in the technology sector, including Cisco, CrowdStrike, and HashiCorp. Furthermore, with BlueCat’s people and teams having received numerous Stevie Awards for excellence in business and with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score above 77 in the fourth quarter of 2021, it’s clear that its customers love BlueCat, too.

Expanded partner relationships and BlueCat’s cutting-edge solutions have fueled continued double-digit growth, with the same forecasted for fiscal year 2022 and beyond. Most recently, with help from its new strategic partner Verizon, BlueCat was selected as the DDI vendor of choice at a Fortune 20 retailer. BlueCat’s growth and expansion will also continue to be supported by its investment partner and majority owner, funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners (“MDP”). MDP funds invested in BlueCat in 2017 and MDP will continue to support BlueCat’s evolution and growth in the DNS solutions market.

Through all of this success, what underpins BlueCat’s achievements is its people. Over the years, BlueCat has collected dozens of awards for its culture, including Great Place To Work® recognitions in categories related to diversity, mental wellness, and technology. But beyond the accolades is a culture rooted in collaboration, clarity, curiosity, transparency, and ownership—and people who live it daily. BlueCat is currently hiring in a number of disciplines and maintains its commitment to diverse, equitable, and inclusive growth across its teams.

BlueCat will continue to develop solutions that help enterprises bridge the gap between core network services and business goals essential for cloud adoption and cybersecurity. The company remains dedicated to helping customers find ways to reduce risk, improve resiliency, drive rapid change, and take advantage of modern hybrid cloud environments.

“We are immensely proud of, and grateful to, every person who has had a hand in this company’s journey. I certainly am honored to be part of it,” said BlueCat CEO Stephen Devito. “We’ve accomplished so much in these first 20 years, yet it feels like just the beginning. I look forward to writing the next chapters together with everybody here.”

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at bluecatnetworks.com .



