BlueCat named a 2021 Best Workplace in Technology

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS company™, is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Technology.

BlueCat received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. BlueCat also proudly holds designations of Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, and Best Workplace in Ontario for the 2021 year.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized and ranked by Best Workplace in Canada,” said Cheryl Kerrigan, Chief People Officer at BlueCat. “Our people are the key to every success our company has accomplished in almost 20 years of business. Awards like this one validate the care we take in making sure our employees feel valued and supported.”

BlueCat is committed to fostering a culture that enables employees to bring their whole selves to work. The company has several programs meant to support new parents, mental wellness, continued education, career growth, diversity & belonging and more, which contribute to its Great Place to Work designations.

BlueCat is currently looking for talented people across multiple domains. To learn more about how you can help some of the world’s biggest enterprises drive reliable, secure, and innovative services for their customers, please visit this careers page .

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.



