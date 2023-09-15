BlueCat partners with Grupo Dice to transform DDI management in Mexico and Latin America

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software for reliable and secure DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (collectively known as DDI), today announced a strategic partnership with Grupo Dice. This alliance addresses the challenges of network complexity for enterprises in Mexico and Latin America and recognizes the region’s adoption of enterprise network management tools.

“Mexico and Latin America hold immense potential for DDI management solutions and this partnership is a key pillar in our strategy,” said BlueCat’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales, Doug Popik. “We’re excited to show customers how BlueCat’s industry-recognized solutions can help them optimize their networks, improve efficiency, and bolster security.”

DDI management is a crucial component of modern IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to manage and control their networks across multicloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments. The complexity of today’s networks demands agile solutions to ensure seamless connectivity, security, and scalability. BlueCat’s innovative DDI portfolio offers a comprehensive approach to managing these critical network services.

The partnership with Grupo Dice, a leading regional IT distributor, showcases BlueCat’s commitment to the region. With a Mexico-based team, BlueCat will collaborate with networking and IT systems integrators, channel marketing agencies, and IT professionals to provide tailored DDI management solutions to enterprises.

“We’re ready to share the value of BlueCat’s cutting-edge DDI management portfolio with partners, resellers, and customers,” said Nestor Lozano, Grupo Dice’s Head of Marketing and Sales. “Working with BlueCat aligns perfectly with our commitment to bringing the best technology and support to our customers.”

For more information about BlueCat’s DDI solutions, please visit bluecat.com.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS company. The company’s mission is to help organizations deliver reliable and secure network access from any location and any network environment. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated DDI management platform that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. BlueCat’s DDI management platform was recognized as a market leader and outperformer in the 2022 GigaOm Radar report that evaluated all the vendors offering DDI Management. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices throughout the world, including Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at bluecat.com.

About Grupo Dice

Grupo Dice is a 100% Mexican company. Founded in 1988, it is a leader in the distribution of innovative products and competitive solutions tailored to the business needs of customers in the field of telecommunications and network infrastructure. With 26 years of experience in the market, Grupo Dice offers deep knowledge of the sector, unmatched business development opportunities for its integrators, and solutions from 30 leading brands in networking. It has a track record of strong growth in sales and human capital, the latter being one of the company’s most valued assets. Grupo Dice has an extensive infrastructure comprised of 12 branches in the interior of the Mexican Republic, each with its own warehouse, as well as two Central American locations in Costa Rica and Guatemala. Grupo Dice is focused on guiding its integrators toward better network control and safeguarding of information through solution offerings from recognized brands, software development, and program application teams. Learn more at grupo-dice.com.



