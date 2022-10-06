BlueCat recognized as a leader and outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for DDI

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueCat Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical, infrastructure software, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader, outperformer, and mature platform in the 2022 GigaOm Radar for DDI.

DDI comprises DNS (Domain Name System), DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol), and IPAM (IP address management). Together, they provide the core services that route traffic and enable network communications. An integrated DDI solution provides enhanced security, increased network visibility for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud, and enables network automation.

“Over the next three years, we expect to see DDI solutions play an increasingly important role for small and medium businesses, large enterprises, and managed service providers across all industry sectors,” said GigaOm analyst Ivan McPhee. “If you’re still using spreadsheets to manage IP addresses, a DDI solution should be high on your priority list.”

GigaOm recognized Bluecat for its deployment flexibility, “pay-as-you-grow” linear scalability, and its long history of safe, secure migrations. They also highlighted BlueCat’s extensible automation platform (Adaptive Applications and Plugins).

“Enterprises face new challenges in DDI as they drive rapid change across hybrid cloud environments while securing the company from cyber threats and assuring resilience,” said Martin McNealis, Chief Product Officer at BlueCat. “We are thrilled to see GigaOm’s recognition of our product suite, which we see driving increased customer value.”

“We appreciate GigaOm’s research on DDI, which is a core network service that helps organizations achieve their cloud and infrastructure transformation goals,” said David Duncan, BlueCat’s Chief Marketing Officer. “DDI is considered a critical core network service, and this kind of independent analyst coverage helps IT professionals evaluate the crowded vendor landscape.”

To download a complimentary copy of the 2022 GigaOm Radar for DDI and review their key criteria for evaluating DDI solutions, visit https://bluecatnetworks.com/gigaom-radar-report-for-ddi.

Contact:

Pierre Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations deliver reliable and secure network access from any location. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated DDI management platform that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices throughout the world, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore. Learn more at bluecat.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89b69a48-f690-418c-bcc7-e95f30c4380b



CBJ Newsmakers