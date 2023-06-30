Bocana Resources Corp. Project Update for the Diamond Drilling of the Escala Project in Bolivia

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) (“Bocana” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond drilling project for its Escala Project in Bolivia.

After the contract was signed with Leduc Drilling S.R.L., (“LeDuc”) for the first phase (“Phase I“) of the diamond drilling campaign, the Company’s geological team was deployed shortly thereafter to the site and began identifying the initial nine drill hole locations. Subsequently, Corporación Minera de Bolivia (“Comibol”), indicated their desire to mobilize an onsite representative to provide liaison support and coordinate resources with the local area communities, the Company and Comibol before the drilling was to begin. However, Comibol’s delay in deploying this liaison has postponed the commencement of the drilling portion of the Company’s Phase I drilling campaign. As a result, it is now estimated that the drilling will commence as soon as Comibol deploys their site representative to the Escala area, which we anticipate will take place in the next several weeks and LeDuc will be mobilized immediately thereafter.

With a projected completion time of 4-5 weeks after the commencement of the drilling program, the cores will be sent to a regional laboratory for analysis and the Company will disseminate the assay results as they are received.

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.

Contact Information

For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

