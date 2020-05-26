Boeing Winnipeg Layoffs

CBJ — A spokesperson for Boeing says the company will be laying off about 400 employees at its Winnipeg facility within the next few weeks due to a drastic reduction in orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing currently has more than 1,500 employees in Winnipeg so the cuts equate to nearly 25% of the entire workforce.

Boeing is an American-based company with headquarters in Chicago. Boeing designs, manufactures, and sells aircraft, satellites, telecom equipment and rockets throughout the world.

