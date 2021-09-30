Bombardier Announces Firm Order for 20 Challenger 3500 Business Jets

Demand for Challenger 3500 aircraft accelerates at full throttle with Bombardier’s largest business jet order of 2021

With innovative technology, fully redesigned cabin and sustainably minded features, the Challenger 3500 business jet is the stunning evolution of Bombardier’s hugely successful Challenger 350 aircraft

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is pleased to announce a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets to a customer who wishes to remain confidential. This is Bombardier’s largest business jet transaction of 2021, representing a value of $534 million U.S., based on current list pricing.

“This significant order comes just days after the unveiling of the Challenger 3500 business jet, quickly reinforcing the supremacy of this platform in the super mid-size market. The new Challenger 3500 aircraft is ideally suited to meet a growing demand for business travel,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales, New Aircraft, Bombardier. “It offers an unmatched combination of performance, advantageous operating costs, cabin experience, innovation and a smooth ride – the perfect package for fleet operators, corporate flight departments and individual customers, including those looking to enter the business jet market.”

An evolution of the best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft, the Challenger 3500 business jet was unveiled on Sept. 14. This new business jet boasts a redesigned interior featuring the patented Nuage seat, a masterpiece of comfort inherited from Bombardier’s large-cabin Global aircraft. The stunning new passenger spaces offer a host of new technologies, including the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers throughout the cabin, and the only 24-inch, 4K displays in its class. The altitude in the cabin is 31% lower than that of its predecessor.

In the flight deck, the Challenger 3500 aircraft has more baseline features than any of its competitors, with a standard auto-throttle system to further enhance the experience for Challenger pilots.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft was designed through a sustainable lens and will be the first business jet in the super mid-size segment with an Environmental Product Declaration, an open book on the aircraft’s environmental footprint throughout its entire life cycle. Customers also have the option of furnishing their cabin with high-end sustainable materials. Other sustainably minded initiatives for this aircraft include the introduction of the first eco app* solution in business aviation, and a carbon neutral flight test program.

The Challenger 3500 business jet is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.

