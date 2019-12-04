Bombardier Announces Long-term Agreement with GTAA to Relocate its Global Aircraft Final Assembly

Ultra-modern and high-tech manufacturing facility will be located at Toronto Pearson International AirportSlated for completion in 2023, the one-million square-foot facility will be home to the most advanced aircraft manufacturing processes in the worldStrengthened commitment to Ontario’s aerospace industry, securing job growth and supporting economic development in the region for years to comeTORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has signed a long-term lease agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) to build its new state-of-the art Global Manufacturing Centre located at Toronto Pearson International Airport. With preliminary site work underway in Mississauga and first production activities set to begin in 2023, the cutting-edge facility will optimize final assembly operations for all Global business jets, including the industry flagship Global 7500 business jet.The Global Manufacturing Centre at Toronto Pearson International Airport, approximately 20 km from the current Global aircraft final assembly site at Downsview, will reinforce Canada’s leading position in the business aviation market.“Today, I’m very excited to announce the relocation of our Global aircraft family production activities to a new, cutting-edge manufacturing facility at Toronto Pearson. This is a strategic move for Bombardier and a strong commitment to Ontario’s aerospace industry. It will allow us to offer world-class career opportunities and continue fueling the economic development of the region for years to come,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.The one-million square-foot facility will combine thousands of highly-skilled employees with 21st century production and tooling innovation. Bombardier employs the highest caliber technology throughout the manufacturing process of the Global 7500 business jets, including a state-of-the-art automated positioning system that uses laser-guided measuring to ensure major aircraft structures, such as the wing and fuselage, are joined consistently and perfectly each time. Combining human ingenuity with the most advanced machines, the Global 7500 final assembly line in Toronto is a testament to the industry’s most advanced business jet. This strengthened commitment to the Greater Toronto Area will also leverage significant recent R&D investments and a continued collaboration with Ontario’s colleges and universities for world class training, research and development.Bombardier also confirmed it will continue to support the aerospace heritage of the Downsview site with a multi-million-dollar contribution to the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Consortium (DAIR) to develop a visionary aerospace hub for academic research and training activities. The contribution includes $2.5 million CAD in capital funding to refurbish the historic Moth Building, where wartime Mosquito fighter bombers and Tiger Moth trainers were produced. Quotes “Aerospace is one of the most innovative and global industries in Canada. This new facility will showcase Canada’s aerospace industry, support our highly skilled workforce and will be a hub for the world-class aircraft produced in the Greater Toronto Area. It will also demonstrate Bombardier’s leadership in business jets for years to come,” said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.“Our government is delighted that Bombardier has chosen Ontario to build its world-renowned and technologically advanced Global series of business jets,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Ontario’s open for business and open for jobs plan is making it faster, easier and more cost effective to do business in the province so that job creators can invest, innovate and grow.”“We are thrilled to welcome Bombardier to Mississauga. Bombardier could have chosen many other places in the world to locate their new Global Manufacturing Centre, but they have chosen Mississauga and for that, we are thankful. We look forward to working with Bombardier as they grow their business in Mississauga. Our City welcomes this investment as it will bring new, high quality jobs, boost economic growth, and help raise Mississauga’s profile as a global aerospace hub, home to Canada’s largest aerospace cluster, where innovation thrives,” said Mayor of Mississauga Bonnie Crombie.“We are pleased that Bombardier has chosen to continue to invest in Southern Ontario by locating its new Manufacturing Centre for the Global business jets at Toronto Pearson,” said Howard Eng, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “Toronto Pearson and the many aviation assets in the region continue to serve as an economic magnet, expanding the valuable aerospace sector in our region and the Province.”“Unifor welcomes this announcement and the preservation of good-quality aerospace jobs,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “Relocating the operation within 20 kilometres of the current Downsview facility, means Unifor members will continue to assemble world class business jets for Bombardier. 