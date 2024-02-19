Bombardier Announces New Smart Services Offerings for Defense Customers with Predictable, Customizable Maintenance Options

New Smart Services Defense program provides cost-per-flight-hour coverage of airframe system components, landing gear overhaul and more for Challenger and Global series aircraft

Smart Services Defense specifically aimed at Bombardier Defense’s special mission, medevac, head-of-state and government operators

New program provides customization based on end-user capabilities, personnel and infrastructure requirements

Clients benefit from Bombardier’s 35-year legacy of cost-per-flight-hour expertise

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier has announced that it has expanded its industry-defining cost-per-flight-hour program with the introduction of Smart Services Defense for its growing special mission, medevac, head-of-state, and government operators.

Smart Services Defense is ideally suited for Bombardier’s Defense clients who may require a specific maintenance plan considering their high utilization or unique operating profiles. With some 500 specialized business aircraft in-service worldwide with more than 3 million fleet hours with 160 operators in over 50 countries in the Bombardier Defense portfolio, it’s the perfect maintenance option for clients seeking the ultimate turn-key cost-per-flight-hour solution.

This new Smart Services Defense program provides its clientele with comprehensive, peace-of-mind cost-per-flight-hour programs that bring budget predictability for essential aircraft parts and maintenance costs – including the added value of Bombardier’s Smart Services’ legacy of 35-plus years of cost-per-flight-hour expertise.

“Bombardier’s Smart Services Defense is the perfect solution for our special mission, medevac, head-of-state and government operators who want an easy option when it comes to all their maintenance needs, offering budget predictability and cost protection,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. “Smart Services Defense customers can also choose from a wide selection of optional maintenance and operations cost offerings to design a program for maximum peace of mind. With Smart Services Defense, customers receive an enhanced cost coverage package that is customizable to their needs – and backed by Bombardier’s more than three decades experience with cost-per-flight hour solutions.”

With Smart Services Defense, customers receive complete maintenance cost coverage on major components such as aircraft systems components (scheduled and unscheduled) and landing gear overhaul, APU coverage for all Global platforms, parts shipping, technical publications, a guaranteed flight-hour rate throughout the term and more.

The new offering can also be enhanced with key options including cost coverage for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, Mobile Response Team (MRT) support, Bombardier’s Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program, High Utilization Maintenance Program and comprehensive onsite support from our expansive customer support team.

Smart Services Defense offers the ultimate OEM advantage – genuine Bombardier parts and comprehensive worldwide network support that only the Bombardier Group can provide.

