Bombardier Continues to Bolster Its Supply Chain by Completing the Acquisition of Latécoère’s Electrical Wiring Interconnection System Business in Querétaro, Mexico

MONTREAL, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that it has completed the transaction to acquire Latécoère’s assets and activities of its Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) business in Querétaro, Mexico.

“The Bombardier team is pleased to complete this strategic and mutually beneficial acquisition,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Excellence System. “This agreement allows Bombardier to continue to strengthen its position as an industry leader in Querétaro, Mexico, and to confirm its position as a flagship company of the Mexican aerospace industry.”

With this acquisition, Bombardier retains strategic EWIS activities and secures the assets and expertise to manufacture the electrical harnesses required in its industry-leading aircraft. This initiative is aligned with the company’s recent insourcing initiatives, aimed to optimize and bolster its supply chain.

Transaction terms and conditions remain confidential to both parties.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier is registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

