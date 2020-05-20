Bombardier delivers 200th FLEXITY Berlin tram to Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe

The entire modern tram fleet in Berlin is Bombardier-built and forms the cornerstone of the city’s urban transport in Germany’s largest tram networkThe FLEXITY Berlin fleet will grow to a total of 231 tramsBERLIN, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/814d504d-7592-4ab1-9136-8d2f7ec1482fToday global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation delivered the 200th BOMBARDIER FLEXITY Berlin low-floor tram to Berlin’s public transport authority Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) which operates the third-largest tram system in the world. 31 more FLEXITY Berlin trams are yet to join Germany’s largest tram network.“The FLEXITY Berlin tram was developed in close cooperation with BVG. The result is a reliable, air-conditioned and barrier-free accessible tram that meets the needs of the metropolis and its guests. Over the years, the FLEXITY fleet has covered 65 million kilometres, enough to go to the moon and back 84 times, it’s quite impressive,” said Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Sales and Delivery for German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.Bombardier will deliver a total of 231 FLEXITY Berlin low-floor trams to BVG. While BVG continues to add more trams to its fleet, around 1,000 FLEXITY trams already operate in 42 German cities and over 5,000 Bombardier trams have been ordered or are already in successful revenue service in cities around the world.Interesting facts and figures:200 consecutive FLEXITY Berlin trams have a length of around eight kilometres. This corresponds, for example, to the distance from Zoologischer Garten to the Eastside GalleryAround 5,000 tons of steel are used in the 200 trams – more than in the Berlin TV tower (3,500 tons)4,800 kilometres of cable have been installed in the trams so far, which corresponds to the route from Berlin to DubaiAbout Bombardier Transportation Germany

Bombardier Transportation is a major contributor to mobility in Germany, represented with the corporation’s headquarters in Berlin, seven sites and numerous service support centres throughout the country. In Germany, the company develops and produces trams, metros, regional and long-distance trains, locomotives, bogies, signalling and drive technology for trains and e-buses. Since 2001 more than 6,500 vehicles have been delivered in Germany. Bombardier also provides comprehensive services to customer fleets for the duration of their life cycles. With a total German supplier volume of 1.3 billion euro per year, Bombardier is strongly committed to the German supply industry.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .Notes to editors

