Bombardier Delivers First Global 5500 Business Jet to be Based in the United States

Newest member of renowned Global aircraft family offers safe and productive intercontinental flights within a spacious, comfortable cabinGlobal 5500 aircraft outstrips competitors with the longest range, the largest cabin and the smoothest rideMONTREAL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is happy to announce the delivery of the first Global 5500 aircraft to be based in the United States. This business jet, which will be available for charter, was recently delivered to longtime Bombardier customer Unicorp National Developments, headquartered in Orlando, Florida.“Our team at Unicorp is beyond excited to benefit from the first Global 5500 aircraft in the United States,” said Chuck Whittall, President, Unicorp National Developments. “This aircraft will allow us to travel with less fuss and more peace of mind.”The Global 5500 business jet entered service last month, joining Bombardier’s new large-cabin family alongside the outstanding Global 6500 aircraft and the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft. The Global 5500 aircraft’s best-in-class range can take passengers nonstop from Florida to Sao Paolo, Paris, London or Moscow.* On flights short or long, Global 5500 aircraft passengers will enjoy the most comfortable environment, with three stunning and spacious living areas featuring Bombardier’s patented Nuage seating collection. High-speed, worldwide** Ka-band connectivity ensures that productivity is never compromised.“We are thrilled that Unicorp will be using this high-performing, high-value Global business jet to facilitate travel needs,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “With its intercontinental range and best-in-class cabin experience, the Global 5500 aircraft is a valuable asset for companies looking for safe and efficient transport.”The Global 5500 business jet is equipped with Bombardier Pũr Air, a sophisticated air purification system available exclusively on Global aircraft. The system’s advanced HEPA filter captures up to 99.99% of allergens, bacteria and viruses.Unicorp’s Global 5500 aircraft will be available for charter out of Orlando International Airport via Elite Air, under a Part 135 charter certificate.The aircraft delivery took place at Bombardier’s site in Wichita, Kansas, where Global 5500 aircraft are completed. This multifaceted site has a history of collaboration with Unicorp: 16 years ago, the company took delivery of the first-ever Learjet 60 aircraft to be completed in Wichita.About the Global 5500 aircraft

The new Global 5500 business jet offers a unique blend of innovation, style and comfort. With its next-generation wing technology and purpose-built engines, the Global 5500 aircraft flies farther and faster. Meticulously conceived with exquisite finishes and high-end craftsmanship, the Global 5500 aircraft features groundbreaking innovations including Bombardier’s patented Nuage seat, the first new seat architecture in business aviation in 30 years. Taking total performance to new heights, the Global 5500 aircraft boasts an impressive range of 5,900 nautical miles (10,928 km), with an optimized wing to ensure the smoothest ride.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion.

CBJ Newsmakers