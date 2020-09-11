Bombardier delivers first new FLEXITY low-floor tram to Duisburg in Germany

Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG introduces first new FLEXITY low-floor tram – benefits include increased safety due to ODAS, an image-based driver assistance system which helps prevent collisionsThe new tram features a brighter and more spacious interior than the previous model and improves passenger comfort BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

This week, the first pre-series BOMBARDIER FLEXITY low-floor tram for Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG (DVG) was presented to the public. Comprehensive test and approval runs on the local network will start shortly.The tram is marked with the slogan, "I am the new one. Your new comfort zone" and has a lot to offer in terms of comfort and safety, as it is brighter and more spacious than the previous model, offering space for up to 200 passengers. With two doors in the end cars and one in the middle car, it allows for better accessibility. In addition, the tram is equipped with air conditioning and a high-tech passenger information system will keep passengers informed about upcoming stops and connections."I'm sure that the passengers in Duisburg will enjoy commuting on these new vehicles just as much as we have enjoyed developing and building them. We're very proud to contribute to Duisburg's efforts in attracting an even bigger share of the city's population to use public transport, reduce local road traffic and air pollution," said Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.The modern trams are equipped with the world's first approved image-based driver assistance system known as the Obstacle Detection and Assistance System (ODAS), which helps to prevent collisions. It anticipates possible collisions with pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles, sends an alarm to the driver and can initiate braking. Two concealed impact elements as well as flexible, soft trim parts in the lower area ensure even more protection for road users.Around 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier are in operation in 42 German cities and more than 5,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are successfully in passenger service or on order worldwide.

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.Notes to editors

