Bombardier delivers the first TRAXX locomotive to CARGOUNIT

Delivery of first of three TRAXX multi-system locomotives to new Polish customer CARGOUNIT (Industrial Division), a leading locomotive leasing company in Central and Eastern EuropeCarbodies made in Wroclaw, Poland, where CARGOUNIT is basedBERLIN and WROCLAW, Poland, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5fc8d6a-4b40-47e2-bd0d-d6d5060487ad Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation and CARGOUNIT (commercial brand of Industrial Division), a leading locomotive and passenger rolling stock leasing provider based in Poland, celebrated the handover of the first of three BOMBARDIER TRAXX MS locomotives in Gdansk. The next two multi-system locomotives are scheduled for delivery later this month.“We’re pleased to offer our customers these proven TRAXX locomotives which are characterized by multiple country homologations and low operating costs. Adding multi-system locomotives to our fleet is a part of our core strategy aimed at fulfilling growing demand of our customers for modern locomotives for international rail transport in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Łukasz Boroń, CEO of CARGOUNIT. The locomotives are authorized for operation in seven countries (Poland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and The Netherlands).“With CARGOUNIT being the largest Polish leasing company, we have now gained another important customer in this dynamically evolving market,” said Peter Ammann, Head of Global Business Development Locomotives. “We are committed to our locomotive business in Poland and are proud that our TRAXX carbodies are produced at the Bombardier site in Wroclaw, the city where CARGOUNIT is also based.”More than 240 TRAXX locomotives have been sold for operation in Poland and neighbouring countries. However, in the last 20 years, more than 2,300 TRAXX locomotives have been sold worldwide, including over 600 TRAXX multi-system locomotives. Designed to operate on Europe’s four main rail supply voltages, these locomotives also provide the necessary flexibility and interoperability to manage international rail transport across Europe.About CARGOUNIT (Industrial Division)

CARGOUNIT is the largest Polish company active in locomotive leasing in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the largest locomotive leasing companies in the EU. CARGOUNIT has almost 180 locomotives for rent including mainline electric locomotives and diesel shunters. The company offers a broad product range starting from diesel shunters, through diesel mainline to electric mainline, including modern multi-system locomotives for international transport. CARGOUNIT’s fleet consists also of electric multiple units for passenger transport. Currently, the company has been focused on the modernization of its fleet through acquisition of modern single-system locomotives for the Polish market and multi-system locomotives for international rail freight. For the last 17 years, CARGOUNIT has been cooperating with the largest local and international rail freight companies operating in Poland as their lessor of choice. The company’s main customers include rail freight operators representing a wide array of sectors including petrochemical, chemical, construction, intermodal and automotive sectors. CARGOUNIT’s strengths stem from a wide array of locomotive types, long lasting relationships with key customers as well as tailor made leasing solutions such as wet, soggy and dry lease.About Bombardier Transportation in Poland

Bombardier is the largest international investor in the rail transportation industry in Poland. It has more than 2,200 employees in Katowice, Łódź, Warsaw and Wrocław. Its wide range of business activities includes the production of carbodies for locomotives, regional trains and high-speed trains, the production of bogie frames, the design and production of rail control and signalling systems, the production of electrical equipment as well as maintenance services for rail vehicles and rail control systems.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .Notes to editors

