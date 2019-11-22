Bombardier highlighting its innovative digital rail control solutions for livable cities at SmartMetro 2019

Mobility technology leader to share how its CBTC experience is improving connectivity in megacities like Madrid, Delhi, Bangkok, Cairo and Istanbul

BERLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea60699-76a9-405f-8d08-b71ce0afc190 Bombardier Transportation and its team of mobility technology experts will be participating in the 2019 SmartMetro and CBTC World Congress in Madrid, on November 25-27, 2019. For years, Bombardier has been a long-term partner to the SmartMetro Congress, one of the rail industry’s top global meeting places for the mass transit rail control community. During the event, Bombardier will highlight its deep experience in communication-based train control (CBTC) and how its latest digitalisation and automation developments are enhancing sustainable urban mobility across the globe. Celebrating its 10th year anniversary, this year’s forum is unique as it is being supported by Madrid´s local transport operator, Metro de Madrid.“Bombardier, through its CBTC Centre of Competence in Madrid, has a long-established and successful relationship with Metro Madrid, recently deepened by the project to upgrade the signalling on Madrid’s metro Lines 1 and 6, with the advanced BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 moving block CBTC solution.” explains David Torres, Head of Rail Control Solutions Sales and Marketing, Region South, Bombardier Transportation.This ambitious project reduced headways and increased capacity on both lines and was completed without a single second of lost revenue or disrupted passenger service. You can download the project case study here.At 2pm on the event’s opening day, Monday November 25, Bombardier is hosting an interactive workshop session titled Allowing seamless upgrade to GoA4 mobility. The Bombardier team will discuss various requirements for enabling a smooth transition to more efficient and fully automated rail control solutions. Drawing on past examples, Bombardier will illustrate how CITYFLO 650 automated rail control solutions implemented on Delhi Metro’s Line 9 and Istanbul’s M5 line, as well as some of the most important cities in the world, have improved mobility and performance for operators and passengers worldwide.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .



Bombardier and CITYFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.For informationYou can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.

CBJ Newsmakers