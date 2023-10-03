Bombardier Introduces Smart Services Elite, the Most Comprehensive Option in the Industry-Defining Smart Services Portfolio

Smart Services Elite is the only cost-per-flight-hour program that covers cabin system components, landing gear overhaul, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and Mobile Response Team (MRT) support

Offers fixed yearly rate increases for new and in-service Challenger and Global series aircraft, building on Bombardier’s 35-plus years of cost-per-flight-hour expertise, budget predictability and cost protection

To date, more than 1,600 Bombardier aircraft are enrolled in Smart Services programs, which have logged more than 10 million flight hours

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier has announced that it has expanded its industry-defining cost-per-flight-hour offerings with the introduction of Smart Services Elite. This new Smart Services program perfectly complements Bombardier’s existing Smart Services portfolio, providing business aircraft customers with the most comprehensive, peace-of-mind cost-per-flight-hour program that brings budget predictability for essential aircraft parts and maintenance costs.

Smart Services Elite provides customers with the ultimate OEM advantage – genuine Bombardier parts and comprehensive worldwide network support that only Bombardier can provide. In fact, more than 1,600 Bombardier aircraft are currently enrolled in Smart Services programs, representing more than 10 million flight hours – and counting.

Bombardier’s newest Smart Services program introduces the ultimate cost-per-flight-hour option to customers to track their annual maintenance costs effectively and efficiently. Key additional elements to the new offering include maintenance cost coverage on major components such as aircraft systems components (scheduled and unscheduled) and landing gear overhaul, parts shipping, technical publications, technical support, a guaranteed flight-hour rate throughout the term, Mobile Response Team (MRT) coverage and more. Select maintenance options on previous cost-per-flight-hour programs are also included in the Smart Services Elite offering, making it Bombardier’s most complete all-encompassing maintenance cost coverage program.

“Bombardier’s Smart Services Elite is the ultimate ‘easy button’ for our business jet customers when it comes to budget predictability and cost protection for all their maintenance needs,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. “With Smart Services Elite, customers receive additional peace of mind though added services not previously covered by existing cost-per-flight-hours offerings, providing them with a comprehensive solution for maintenance repair and support.”

With Smart Services Elite, business jet customers can expect the most complete, efficient cost-per-flight hour maintenance option – and the program is essentially inflation proof. With Smart Services Elite, the yearly rate is flat and fixed at an extremely competitive rate, so customers and operators don’t play a guessing game when it comes to program pricing.

And there’s also positive news for new aircraft owners. Smart Services Elite is available for new purchasers who want to add an efficient, comprehensive maintenance cost protection program at the time they purchase their aircraft to simplify their business jet ownership experience.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Global, Challenger, Smart Services, Smart Services Elite and Smart Link Plus are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

