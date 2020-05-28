Bombardier Releases its 2019 Activity Report, Highlighting Sustainability Milestones and Objectives

MONTREAL, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today released its 2019 Activity Report, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and highlighting the Company’s progress over the past year towards achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“As a company entrusted to safely move millions of people around the globe every day, Bombardier is proud to be a leader in sustainable business practices,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Moreover, the current global health and economic crisis has demonstrated that sustainability is more important today than ever before. With this Activity Report, we hope to send a clear message reaffirming our commitment to pursuing ambitious ESG goals as we look to move beyond the current crisis.”Recognized among Corporate Knights’ Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, Bombardier is committed to developing efficient, cost-effective and innovative products, efficiently managing resources in its operations and across its supply chain, and transparently and annually reporting on its progress.The Company also believes that the manner in which it delivers its results is as important as the results it achieves, which includes maintaining the highest ethical standards, creating a people-centric and healthy work environment and supporting the communities where it operates. Bombardier’s 2019 Activity Report highlights the Company’s progress in integrating ESG considerations across the organization. Notable achievements from the past year include playing a leadership role in promoting the adoption and availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation; exceeding its goal of providing more than 1,000 paid internships in Canada and launching an updated Code of Ethics, Supplier Code of Conduct and enhanced ethics and compliance program.In 2020, Bombardier expects to announce and deploy a renewed global sustainability strategy, overseen by its Board of Directors, to create value for stakeholders and further the company’s goal of building a world-class, sustainable business for the long-term.Bombardier has published reports about its sustainability performance since 2008. Read the full 2019 report here: https://www.bombardier.com/en/sustainability.html About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.For Information

