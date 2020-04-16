Bombardier signs ten-year operations and maintenance contract for Frankfurt Airport’s INNOVIA automated people mover system

INNOVIA APM 100 system to be equipped with Bombardier’s state-of-the-art CITYFLO 650 signalling technology to extend its lifecycle by at least ten years Contract continues more than 25 years of cooperation with Fraport and the successful transportation of millions of passengers – around the clock and with a reliability of almost 100 per cent

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c321972b-690b-4d72-b7fb-0afc3e34340a Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has signed a ten-year contract with Fraport AG to continue operating and maintaining the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 people mover system and to modernize its signalling technology with the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 solution at Frankfurt Airport. The contract is valued at approximately 103 million euro (113 million US dollars) and includes an option for a further five years of operation and maintenance of the system. This order was signed on March 31, 2020 and will be included in the year’s first quarter results.“We look forward to continuing our long-standing successful partnership with Fraport, whose 25th anniversary we celebrated last year,” said Michael Fohrer, Head of Bombardier Transportation Germany. “Our team is doing a great job to ensure that millions of travellers and guests arrive safely, comfortably and with almost 100 percent reliability at their destinations in the terminals around the clock. Modernizing the fully automated passenger transport system will extend the life cycle of the entire facility as well as its operation and maintenance by at least ten years”.“Our proven state-of-the-art CITYFLO 650 train control technology will prepare the system in Frankfurt for a digital future,” Richard Hunter, Head of Rail Control Solutions, Bombardier Transportation. “This communication-based system can be installed without interfering with ongoing operations and tight schedules because it can be used together with the existing signalling technology and does not require the system to be shut down”.This is the second time that the fully automatic CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control system (CBTC) will be used in Germany. The system is in operation at airports in more than 35 countries around the world, including Germany, USA, China, Spain, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.Since 1994, the fully automatic passenger transport system has been connecting Terminals 1 and 2 at Frankfurt Airport named “SkyLine”. At peak times, the fleet consisting of 18 INNOVIA 100 vehicles runs every 90 seconds to the four stations so that millions of passengers and guests can reach their destinations in the terminals safely and comfortably around the clock.About Bombardier Transportation

