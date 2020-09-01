Bombardier Transportation appoints Makgola Makololo as Managing Director for South Africa

New leader to strengthen Bombardier’s leadership team in Africa’s strategic rail market and will focus on business development, strategy and salesBERLIN, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54c2f140-41ec-4540-9795-316dd8c88bc6Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today the appointment of Makgola Makololo as Managing Director for South Africa. In this significant leadership role, Ms. Makololo will be responsible for Bombardier Transportation’s strategy development and deployment in the country, with sustainable customer and partner relationships as priorities.“We are delighted to welcome Makgola Makololo to Bombardier as Managing Director for South Africa; her leadership experience and award laden career makes her a great addition to our senior team”, said Andy DeLeone, President, Europe (Switzerland, Italy, Nordic Countries, Iberia), Middle East, Africa, and India region (EMEAI) at Bombardier Transportation. “Makgola Makololo has been a trusted leader and proven business partner in South Africa for more than 15 years, and this appointment brings Bombardier the opportunity to refresh and strengthen its business relationships with its customers, rail operators and industry partners, and focus on sustainable business growth.”Makgola Makololo has held various roles with increasing responsibility during her career and has held a number of esteemed directorships. Achievements on her journey to Bombardier include the position of Acting Deputy Director General for the Energy business at the Department of Public Enterprises.Former Managing Director for South Africa, Aubrey Lekwane, will lead a crucial new role in Bombardier Transportation as Head of Institutional Relations for South Africa where he will continue to play a vital role in shaping customer relationships.Kees Van der Snel, Head of Commercial, EMEAI region at Bombardier Transportation commented, “I sincerely thank Aubrey Lekwane for his leadership in South Africa and for his ongoing contribution to Bombardier. Our newly strengthened leadership team in South Africa will take a customer centric approach to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for mobility to support the local rail market evolution.”About Bombardier Transportation in South Africa

With around 300 employees and a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE or B-BBEE) Level 2 certified company, Bombardier Transportation in South Africa operates a propulsion system manufacturing facility in Johannesburg and locomotive assembly site in Durban. Bombardier has project maintenance depots across South Africa supporting various rail operators. Bombardier is a long standing partner of Gautrain as the supplier of its commuter trains and signalling systems, and will maintain the fleet until 2026. Since first deliveries in 2017, the BOMBARDIER TRAXX Africa locomotives have moved millions of tons of freight for Transnet Freight Rail (TFR). Bombardier has been a significant contributor to job creation and economic growth in South Africa since 1985.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .Notes to editors

