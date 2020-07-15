Bombardier Transportation appoints Marco Michel as interim President of Region Central and Eastern Europe, Israel

Marco Michel will assume the interim leadership following Michael Fohrer’s departure from the companyBERLIN, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today the appointment of Marco Michel as interim president of Region Central and Eastern Europe, Israel (CEI) effective immediately.He succeeds Michael Fohrer, who decided, to leave Bombardier Transportation due to personal matters and to pursue other career opportunities outside the company.Danny Di Perna, President of Bombardier Transportation, said: “Michael is a highly respected business leader. I would like to thank him for his positive contributions to Bombardier Transportation over the past 12 years, his strong leadership for our company in Germany and the Central Europe & Israel regions. I wish Michael well for his future endeavours.”Marco Michel is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the CEI Region, as well as, the Region Europe Middle East Africa, India. He joined Bombardier Transportation in November 2017 as Vice President Operations, Quality, HSE & Transformation. Prior to joining Bombardier Transportation, Marco Michel had an extensive career at Siemens, where he held several senior general management and operations roles in Germany and Canada.Marco holds degrees in Marketing and Finance from Heriot-Watt University, Scotland; Engineering from the University of Karlsruhe and Industrial Engineering (Wirtschaftsingenieur) from the University of Applied Sciences of Offenburg, both located in Germany.About Bombardier Transportation

