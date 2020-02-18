Tuesday, February 18, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Bombardier Transport Being Sold for $8.2B

Bombardier Transport Being Sold for $8.2B

Bombardier logo

CBJ — Montreal-based Bombardier has agreed to sell its transportation unit to Astom of France in a deal worth an estimated US$8.2 billion.

The assets of the unit include the rail and train division as Bombardier looks to put more of its core focus back on aviation. The business decision to sell was made as part of a conscious effort to pay down more than $9 billion in debt.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2021, assuming there are no hiccups with any regulatory matters.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
TAAL Agrees to Purchase Assets Supporting Blockchain Transaction Processing Operations
TAAL Agrees to Purchase Assets Supporting Blockchain Transaction Processing Operations
EU flags
EU Gives Zuckerberg a Slap in the Facebook