Bombardier Transportation statement on Alstom MOU

Following the announcement by Bombardier Inc, Bombardier Transportation confirms that we have entered into a MOU with Alstom, regarding their potential acquisition of our operations.

"We welcome this announcement. We see great geographic and product complementarity with potential to translate into increase capacity to respond to the growing global demand for rail. With a shared commitment to the next generation of green and digital rail solutions, a combined company would benefit from economies of scale resulting into improved investment and innovation capabilities, and a streamlined investment pipeline." – Danny Di Perna, President, Bombardier Transportation.The transaction is subject to clearance from relevant regulatory authorities, each of which have their own procedural timelines.

