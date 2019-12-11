Bombardier unveils a new test centre at its site in Bautzen, Saxony

Equipped with state-of-the-art production and testing technologies, site assumes a pioneering role as Bombardier’s serial production centre of competence

BERLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –

Bombardier Transportation today presented a new test centre at its Bautzen site, in the presence of Saxony's Minister President, Michael Kretschmer. Among the numerous guests were Stéphane Dion, the Canadian ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Michael Güntner, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Alexander Ahrens, the mayor of Bautzen and Marko Schiemann, Saxony State Parliament Representative. Bombardier has invested more than 16 million euros in the new test centre with most of the related construction work being performed by local companies – from Saxony for Saxony."With the digital final assembly hall opened last year and the test centre presented today, our site here in Bautzen is now equipped for the future with the latest modern innovative production and testing technologies. The site has a solid workload and is taking on a pioneering role at Bombardier Transportation as a competence centre for the serial production of regional and long-distance trains as well as trams and metros," said Michael Fohrer, Chairman of the German Management Board of Bombardier Transportation.At the highly modern test centre, approximately 50 employees can work in three shifts. Three different vehicle types of up to 120 metres in length can be tested simultaneously. What's new is that the individual cars are being tested before the train is assembled and, finally, subjected to in-depth testing. This not only enables faster testing, but also more flexible testing which increases capacity to 600 cars per year. With the consistent use of digital technologies, all data is digitally linked to optimize production, testing and all processes from logistics to quality management.Around 3,500 cubic metres of concrete and 650 tons of steel were used for the 6,590 square metre building. Additionally, 50 kilometres of electrical wiring were laid and more than 900 lamps were installed. The high-tech centre also includes a waterproof testing system, which automatically adapts to the shape of the carbody, and a corner load measurement with a combined four-axle wheel load scale, a test track for test runs and a separate customer acceptance hall.Around 30 million euro was invested to upgrade the Bautzen site for digital Industry 4.0 production and manufacturing standardization. This created a central serial production site with a high production capacity. The largest investments include a new production hall and a test centre. Bombardier employs around 1100 people in Bautzen.

