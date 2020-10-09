Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines

MOVIA metro trains will increase rail performance and sustainability on two of Singapore’s longest MRT linesWith a sleek design inspired by the pulse of the city, the new metro cars’ advanced technologies will benefit commuters across SingaporeBERLIN, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49ecc5b0-7c62-4659-8c89-255ab8c3d9f6Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation unveiled the next-generation design of its BOMBARDIER MOVIA metros for two of Singapore’s longest Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Lines. Inspired by the city’s vibrant charm, the red and green pulse lines running along the exterior carbody provide a contemporary visual emphasis for passenger entry points, while the vehicles integrate the world’s most advanced mobility technologies to boost Singapore’s public transportation. The new 106 six-car MOVIA metro trains for the high-capacity North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) running at 102 km in length and serving 59 stations, will connect commuters all across Singapore.“Together with LTA, Bombardier is pleased to showcase our design for the NSEWL trains. For the last seven years, the performance of our proven MOVIA metros has been moving millions of passengers on the Downtown Line making their daily commute greener, quieter and safer than ever before,” said Jayaram Naidu, President of Southeast Asia, Bombardier Transportation. He added, “We are looking to further collaborate with LTA to introduce our globally game-changing metro trains to help enhance the travel experience, reduce energy consumption and improve rail reliability in Singapore. With 636 metro cars ordered for this project, this will bring the number of MOVIA vehicles in Singapore to 912, making it one of Bombardier’s largest metro fleets in the world.”The proven MOVIA metro vehicle integrates high-performing mobility solutions including the BOMBARDIER FLEXX metro bogies and BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion system to reduce maintenance costs and increase energy efficiencies, meeting the highest environmental standards. Its innovative Train Control Monitoring System (TCMS) technology, as well as its predictive and condition-based monitoring features will enhance the fleet operation efficiency by providing extensive diagnostics of the trains and optimize track maintenance by analyzing track conditions.The new vehicle interior features more open spaces for wheelchairs and strollers, supporting LTA’s vision of a more inclusive public transportation system. Bombardier is responsible for design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing, commissioning and delivery of the MOVIA metro trainsets for the NSEWL system. These next-generation new trains are scheduled to enter passenger service from 2022 to improve the reliability and performance of the system.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. Notes to editors

