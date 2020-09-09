Bombardier VLocity train wins two prestigious Australian Good Design Awards

Accolades include a Gold Good Design Award and Best Interior Design AwardGood design awards recognize state of the art design and accessibilityBERLIN, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88c55fff-84c8-4452-a503-45ff134c92echttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da241f69-5384-49c8-a9e7-c2fff1d11644Global rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has won two awards for its VLocity train vehicle design and interior design in the Australian Good Design Awards. The awards recognized the enhancements made to the front of the iconic train that incorporates crashworthiness and cab improvements for drivers, as well as passenger access points, access for passengers who use a mobility aid and luggage storage.“These two awards recognize the efforts and strong collaboration between Bombardier Transportation, Department of Transport, V/Line and the participating stakeholders, which led to the development of this user-friendly train design,” said Wendy McMillan, President, Australia and New Zealand at Bombardier Transportation. “We are very proud of the new VLocity train and the people of regional Victoria can now share in this pride too. I would also like to thank the Victorian Government for their ongoing support for Bombardier and our VLocity trains.”The trains provide additional space and consideration for access, egress and maneuverability.In designing these trains, Bombardier engaged and sought feedback from disability advocacy groups, industry stakeholders and passengers, creating synergy between the train design, layout and its passengers.This award for the evolved design comes 15 years to the month after the original VLocity train became the first train in Australia to win a Good Design Award.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.



Bombardier and VLocity are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.For InformationYou can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.



CBJ Newsmakers