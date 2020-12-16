Bombardier wins contract to provide up to 117 new FLEXITY trams to BVG in Berlin

The new FLEXITY trams are equipped with innovative, low-noise bogies that significantly reduce life cycle costs and feature air conditioning with an energy-saving heat pump50-metre-long trams offer more seating capacityBombardier to supply spare parts during the complete life cycle of the vehicles

BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03268cbb-1aec-42fd-b527-844288c48e52Global mobility provider Bombardier Transportation has received a new order for a framework agreement with the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) for the delivery of up to 117 BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams and their spare parts supply for up to 32 years. The total amount of the framework contract is valued up to around 571 million euro ($693 million US). At the same time, the BVG placed an initial firm order for 20 trams and their spare parts supply for up to 32 years. This call-off is valued at around 115 million euro ($140 million US).“I would like to thank our customer BVG, for the confidence they have placed in us, and for the opportunity they have given us, to open yet another chapter in our thirty-year partnership, with this new order. We look forward to continuing to supply BVG with modern FLEXITY trams. For the first time with BVG, Bombardier is taking over the complete supply of spare parts and materials over the entire service life of the vehicles. We offer a fixed price per kilometre which gives BVG security in their long-term planning and calculations,” said Marco Michel, Head of Bombardier Transportation Germany.“The new FLEXITY vehicles are a consistent and continuous development of the proven trams. Equipped with innovative bogies, they will move more quietly and more efficiently and are therefore an important step in achieving Berlin’s climate protection goals,” added Dirk Wunderlich, Head of Business Unit German Cities at Bombardier Transportation.With this firm order, Berlin’s FLEXITY tram family will grow by three five-car and 17 nine-car trams. The extra-long trams are 50 metres long, 10 metres longer than all other BVG trams. They also offer capacity and are equipped with an equal level floor above the bogies, as well as wider passageways. The reduced entry height also enables barrier-free access to the tram, allowing fast boarding, which can positively impact the adherence to the timetable.Generous, barrier-free multifunctional areas offer plenty of space for passengers, strollers, wheelchairs or bicycles. Seated passengers can look forward to an unobstructed view of the outside. In addition, the trams will feature state-of-the art safety technology such as the world’s first approved Obstacle Detection Assistance System (ODAS) to avoid collisions. The driver’s large vision field and his spacious and ergonomically optimized workstation with touchscreen displays enable a good overview and thereby also ensures increased safety.The number of FLEXITY trams in Berlin will grow to a total of 251 trams. The last tram of the current fleet of 231 trams is expected to be delivered in 2021. Around 1,000 Bombardier FLEXITY trams are in operation in 42 German cities. More than 5,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are successfully used or ordered by passengers around the world.About Bombardier Transportation

