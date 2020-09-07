Bombardier’s Chinese joint venture wins contract to provide 390 metro cars for Harbin Metro

New metro cars to improve urban mobility in Harbin, China’s largest provincial capital and winter holiday destination with 10 million residents

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a95191d-25c7-4877-9f06-445ba4c3bab3Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Changchun Bombardier Railway Vehicles Company Ltd. (CBRC), has signed a contract with CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC Changchun) to manufacture 390 metro cars for Harbin Metro Line 2 Phase 1 and Line 3 Phase 2. The contract is valued at approximately 1.2 billion CNY ($181 million US, 153 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of the shares in CBRC.Jianwei Zhang, Chairman of Bombardier China and President of Bombardier Transportation China, said, “We appreciate the trust from both Harbin Metro Corporation and CRRC Changchun, and we will deliver the cutting edge metro cars on time at quality and within budget despite the challenges of COVID-19.” He continued, “We are delighted that the CBRC JV has been integrated into the value chains of both shareholders CRRC Changchun and Bombardier Transportation, and as always, our goal is win-win results.”Since its establishment over 20 years ago, CBRC has delivered 2,900 reliable, safe and life cycle cost efficient metro cars for Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Wuhan, Bangkok and Singapore. The 390 metro cars for Harbin Metro will be configured into 65 six-car trainsets with 216 cars planned to operate on Line 2; the 28.7 km, 19-station underground Phase 1 of Line 2 that passes through the city from north to southeast is scheduled to open in 2021. The remaining 174 cars will be for the 32 km, 30-station Line 3 Phase 2, which is scheduled to open in 2022. Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has seven joint ventures, six wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 8,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered 4,500 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 3,000 metro cars, Monorail, APM, and trams to China’s growing rail transit markets. It is a major signalling supplier to the Chinese high-speed network and through its joint ventures, propulsion equipment and signalling systems are utilized in a total of 30 Chinese cities.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

