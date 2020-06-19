Bombardier’s first APM for Bangkok’s new Gold Line arrives in Thailand

The INNOVIA APM 300 system will be the first driverless mass transit line in the capital cityBangkok’s Gold, Pink and Yellow lines will all operate with INNOVIA technologies, highlighting Bombardier’s progress in the strategic urban mobility segmentBERLIN, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faed34a2-e16a-48a6-8be3-6d4b4dd4ef79Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation is proud to celebrate the arrival of the first state-of-the-art BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 vehicles in Thailand. The APM will run on Bangkok’s first driverless mass transit line, the Gold Line, which is planned to open its first two stations in October, followed by the full system in early December 2020. The milestone was delivered on schedule for the planned line operation and was marked at a special event attended by representatives from Bombardier alongside key stakeholders from Krungthep Thanakom Co. and Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc. (BTSC).In addition to the INNOVIA APM 300 system for the Gold Line, Bombardier is delivering its driverless INNOVIA monorail 300 technology for Thailand’s first fully automated monorail systems. The first trains for the Pink and Yellow Lines, which are under construction in Bangkok, are due to arrive in October 2020. It is also the signalling and wayside system supplier for the Bangkok Skytrain.Bombardier’s INNOVIA APM 300 system is an efficient, quiet and safe electric mobility solution suited to dense urban areas and airports. For the 1.7 km Gold Line, Bombardier’s scope comprises three two-car train sets, a range of wayside systems, the advanced BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control for automated operation and full system integration.The line will connect Krung Thonburi and Prajadhipok Road stations, providing a new rail connection in the Thon Buri district and integration with the city’s existing Skytrain. The INNOVIA APM system is being designed and delivered from Bombardier Transportation’s Engineering Centre in Bangkok, with the vehicles manufactured at the Bombardier Joint-Venture Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems in China.As a well-established local supplier in Thailand, Bombardier Transportation has grown its presence in Bangkok since 1997. Today, its highly skilled experts are working on transportation needs for Thailand, Asia Pacific and globally, aligned with the Thailand 4.0 model for innovative and value-based industry. In recent months, the team has remained operational, observing remote working guidelines and project site safety regulations, to support its customers and projects in Thailand and beyond.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.Notes to editors

