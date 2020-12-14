Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame

Savli is India’s first private rail vehicle manufacturing site to achieve the 5,000thbogie frame milestoneSavli’s achievements also include 1,600 complete FLEXX bogies for Delhi Metro, 1,200 complete rail cars, including India’s first ‘Made in India’ metro car and India’s first rolling stock export projectBERLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57bbe95d-5153-405f-b07a-3b4c81e9ce14Today, global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation is celebrating the roll-out of the 5,000thBOMBARDIER FLEXX bogie frame from its bogie assembly hall at its Savli site in India. With these frames, the site has also produced around 3,000 complete bogies for local and international projects. Since commercial production of the first bogie began at the site in 2008, Savli has been the only railway vehicle production site in India to achieve this milestone, demonstrating its world-class manufacturing and quality culture.“This achievement supports the Indian Government’s ambition to drive domestic industrial capacity and transform local rail manufacturing,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director India at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “Thank you to our customers in India and across the world for their confidence in us and congratulations to our Bombardier Savli employees on this impressive milestone. I am proud to see our Indian sites develop into world-class production sites with a sharp focus on meeting our customers’ needs, showcasing our ability to deliver innovative rail solutions for both domestic and overseas rail markets, while manufacturing great products with full respect for the environment and sustainability.”The bogie assembly hall in Savli, near Vadodara in India, has manufactured more than 1,600 FLEXX bogies for metros operating on the Delhi Metro network, as well as produced bogies and bogie components for projects in Australia, the Middle East, South America and Europe.“The technological and manufacturing ramp-up at the Savli site is a great success and a key asset in our strategy to support the market in India and our overseas ambitions, and is complemented by the close and productive collaboration with our engineering centre in Hyderabad. This demonstrates the capabilities of Bombardier’s teams to bring our best solutions across all regions,” added Heiko Mannsbarth, Head of Bogies and Drives at Bombardier Transportation.Employees at the bogie manufacturing hall in Savli are trained according to Bombardier’s global standards to ensure products of the highest quality. The Savli site is certified with the International Railway Industry Standard (IRIS), Environmental Standards (ISO) and Occupational Health and Safety Standard (OHSAS), Quality Management System Certification (QMS) and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Management System to name a few, making it one of the most compliant and certified railway vehicle production sites in India.Bombardier has more than 170 years of experience in developing and producing running gear for rail vehicles, and its bogies are world-renowned for their quality, innovation and performance. More than 200,000 FLEXX bogies are successfully operating around the world and Bombardier Transportation manufactures more than 4,000 of these bogies each year.About Bombardier Transportation in India

With around 1,500 employees, Bombardier Transportation in India operates a rail vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall at Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. This is in addition to a propulsion system manufacturing facility at Maneja, near Vadodara, a Rail Control Solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering and an Information Services India hub near Gurugram, Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad. Bombardier is the only rail supplier in India to deliver a broad portfolio of rail solutions in the segments of metro and commuter cars, rail equipment, signalling and services.Bombardier is one of the largest rolling stock providers and the largest signalling supplier for Delhi Metro. In addition, Bombardier is also a long-standing partner of Indian Railways supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMUs). Bombardier also exports rail equipment from India to the company’s rolling stock projects all over the world. Bombardier helps to move around five million people daily in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata and its propulsion systems equip locomotives that travel around 300,000 track kilometres daily on Indian Railways’ network. Earlier this year, we signed a contract with National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for supplying 210 regional commuter and intracity cars with comprehensive maintenance for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System and unveiled the train design in September 2020. In addition, we signed a contract with Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) in July 2020 to supply 201 metro cars and signalling system for the Agra-Kanpur metro project.About Bombardier

