Bombardier’s U.S. Service Centres Each Capture 2020 FAA Diamond Award of Excellence, Building on Strong Reputation for Outstanding Service

MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announced today that its five U.S.-based service centres have each received the 2020 Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Diamond Award of Excellence, the industry’s highest recognition award for aircraft maintenance.

Sponsored by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), collectively these awards reflect Bombardier’s commitment to supporting its customers as it delivers a world-class customer experience through its highly skilled maintenance technicians, dedicated support staff and pursuit of service excellence through continuous learning and training opportunities for its various service teams.

“The AMT Diamond Award of Excellence is the industry’s highest honour for aviation maintenance and it shines a light on the outstanding expertise displayed by all of our teams within our service network,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “These awards reflect the flexibility and creativity of our teams to provide the highest maintenance standards possible.”

The AMT Diamond Award of Excellence is presented to organizations that provide 100 per cent of their eligible technicians with regulatory, airworthiness and safety awareness training programs within a given year. Bombardier’s U.S.-based facilities have consistently received recognition with FAA Diamond Awards for several years, highlighting the exemplary levels of service displayed by the teams.

In 2020 alone, U.S.-based technicians performed close to two million hours on 6,600 work orders servicing some 1,700 aircraft. Key maintenance procedures included more than 20 Global aircraft 120-month inspections, 25 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B Out) procedures, 12 Future Air Navigation (FANS) installs, nine Collins Pro Line 21 and Pro Line 21 Advanced installations.

With recent announcements underscoring service centre growth and expansion in Melbourne, Australia, Biggin Hill, U.K, Miami-Dade County, U.S.A., and Berlin, Germany, the introduction of several exciting new products and services and the latest developments in the Smart Link Plus program, Bombardier continues to build on its commitment to provide customers with the industry’s best service experience.

