Bond announces BondX, an integrated agency designed to multiply a brand’s ability to understand, engage, and win customers’ hearts and minds

TORONTO and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the launch of BondX, a new full-service agency offering that brings an unrivaled depth of strategic marketing expertise and capabilities to clients. Born out of the merger of Bond’s award-winning internal agency and Drumroll, an award-winning brand experience agency acquired by Bond in 2021, BondX specializes in amplifying and capitalizing on a brand’s total potential using unmatched expertise in human behavior, loyalty science, and brand experience and expression. The move represents the continued expansion of Bond, further enhancing its ability to provide clients with a wide spectrum of fully integrated solutions, all tailored to make an impact at every touchpoint of the customer journey.

“Bond has been purpose-built to drive customer-centric growth for brands,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “BondX—combined with Bond’s unmatched customer analytics and insights—allows us to offer clients end-to-end strategy and capabilities that assure tailored yet aligned engagement and expression across all channels and all touchpoints. Ultimately, this is what creates value and fuels growth in a competitive market.”

Led by Kirk Drummond, former CEO of Drumroll and present EVP and Chief Creative Officer at Bond, the team of more than 120 experts take a human-centered design approach to appeal to the whole person, feeding both the practical and emotional needs of audiences. The team’s work has helped category-leading clients from financial services to technology to retail realize exponential growth through their insight-rich approach that builds inseparable bonds between brands and customer.

“What drives someone to become a loyal customer, and what drives someone to become a brand advocate and lover, are unique but deeply connected,” said Drummond. “Brands that effectively address both needs can unlock a more impactful and long-lasting connection. BondX, combined with the entire collection of practices and expertise across Bond, creates solutions built on this formula, exponentially increasing the ability for our clients to grow and differentiate their brands.”

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Guided by insights from advanced research and practical commercial application through the Bond Behavioral Institute and enabled by technology through its proprietary cloud-based platform, Synapze, Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions—enabling brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and eight offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at bondbl.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

