Bond Named a Strong Performer Among Customer Database and Engagement Agencies by Independent Research Firm

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bond, a leading global customer experience and loyalty management firm, today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database and Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021. In the report, Forrester names the eight most significant providers in the category and Bond received the highest scores possible in the criteria of strategic planning; professional services; and diversity, equity and inclusion; and among the second highest in the innovation roadmap criterion.

The recognition follows Bond’s recent inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services Q3 2020, and being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Services Providers Q3 2019.“Building on a tremendous journey, and with a pedigree in customer experience and a digital-first approach to everything we do for our clients, never has this recognition been more relevant. We’re proud to be named a strong performer in the rapidly growing and evolving customer database and engagement space,” says Bob Macdonald, CEO at Bond. “With our continued investments in innovative offerings, leading technology, and strategic partnerships, Bond is helping to accelerate our clients’ digital plans and applying smart, data-driven, AI-powered approaches to their engagement marketing and customer experiences.”

In recent years, Bond has strategically expanded its expertise beyond loyalty to include customer engagement and CRM solutions—a move Forrester recognizes in its report. “[Bond] has long been a market-maker in the loyalty service provider space; now it wants to bring that expertise and understanding of consumer behavior to a wide range of channels and marketing programs,” Forrester states. The report also states, “[Bond’s] approach to true customer engagement is terrific.”At a time when having known customers is critical, Bond continues to invest in innovative technology that brings brands closer to their customers. The Forrester report calls out Bond’s new Synapze™ DNA, its customer genome solution, which accelerates marketers’ decision-making and delivers personalized customer journeys—more efficiently and cost-effectively. “We think Bond’s Synapze DNA—the agency’s identity offering—has tremendous potential, and marketers looking for a partner to help them stretch loyalty to CRM will find a solid one in Bond,” states Forrester.Read Bond’s latest blog on and how to unlock value from your data even faster and more effectively. Delivering Personalization at the Speed of Change Forrester evaluated providers against 29 different criteria, and Bond received the highest score possible in the strategic planning and professional services criteria—key areas that have helped clients continually lead and drive performance. This was especially critical during the beginning of COVID-19, as Bond helped clients pivot and persevere in a disruptive time. Forrester states Bond’s response to COVID-19 “has been one of the most strategic we’ve seen.” One reference told Forrester that Bond helped him avoid layoffs, “reprioritizing, pulling forward, and investing assets in” projects that were considered second or third phase pre-COVID-19 but represented critical impact when the pandemic hit.”Providing data ethics and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) guidance was identified as one of the capabilities that B2C marketers should look for in a partner, and Bond received the highest possible score in the diversity, equity, and inclusion criterion. The report acknowledges this, stating, “Bond was the only agency in our study that actively trains its clients on topics like inclusion and unconscious bias.”Forrester’s analysis also provides an overview of key issues facing marketers. It notes that as privacy regulations and cookie deprecation make pervasive cross-site tracking a thing of the past, marketers will increasingly turn to their customer database and engagement agencies to support targeting and measurement. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketers select the right one for their needs.About Bond

Bond Brand Loyalty solves complex customer challenges with a unique blend of human-centered design, data science, and loyalty mechanics that transforms how brands win, serve, and keep customers. Working globally with iconic brands, Bond designs, builds, and operates digital and human experiences that create measurable, authentic, and long-lasting relationships through a combination of solutions that includes customer experience design, loyalty consulting and management, CRM and digital marketing, research and analytics, channel and employee engagement, and program technology and platforms.

