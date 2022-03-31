BookJane Partners With OneHSN to Solve Labor Shortages in Childcare Centres in North America

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BookJane is pleased to announce that they have partnered with One Human Service Network (OneHSN) to support up to 450 childcare providers across the District of Columba, with their innovative, leading-edge shift call out platform.

BookJane will make it easier for childcare centers to fill shifts with highly qualified staff by automating and enhancing the shift callout process while also connecting to a substitute pool of qualified childcare workers for facilities to leverage when shifts cannot be filled in real-time.

Childcare providers in the District of Columbia area have been experiencing severe staffing shortages as COVID-19 exacerbated already short supplies of qualified childcare workers. Limiting accessibility to affordable childcare and jeopardizing economic recovery as parents are prevented from returning to work to care for their children.

By implementing BookJane, childcare centres will be able to use their workforce more efficiently by instantly connecting with available, under-utilized staff and empowering them to accept new shifts based on their own personal availability. This gives the workforce the flexibility to work when they want. With the J360 Workforce, the District of Columbia will be able to reduce administration time by over 50% and increase staff retention by 15-25%.

With the J360 Workforce will equip childcare centers with a full suite of capabilities, including:

Automated call-out to instantly broadcast open shifts to available staff in real-time

The childcare workers will have access to a mobile app to centralize all shift information and empower staff to accept new shifts

Team communications to centralize all announcements and messaging

End-to-End scheduling to create, manage and monitor complex schedules

Childcare agency integration to access a wider pool of available qualified staff

“We are thrilled to be partnering with OneHSN to transform childcare in the District of Columbia,” says Curtis Khan, CEO and Founder of BookJane. “Innovative technology plays an important role in delivering quality care. With the J360 Workforce, Childcare centers will not only be able to improve the efficiency of their childcare centers and ensure they are providing the best care possible, but they will also be able to offer more flexibility and control to staff which is vital to recruitment and retention.”

BookJane is an award-winning shift fulfillment platform transforming the way healthcare facilities across North America schedule and fulfill shifts. Their all-in-one platform streamlines complex call out, connecting qualified internal and external workers force to open shifts through their centralized Mobile App. With BookJane, facilities can easily engage staff, manage open shifts, and fulfill vacancies with automated and rule-based shift callouts, eliminating the administrative burden of scheduling, so they can focus on what matters most: caring for clients.

