Booster Juice holds fundraiser to support those affected by the war in Ukraine

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian-based company, Booster Juice, is holding a fundraising campaign until March 31, 2022, looking to generate $200,000 in donations to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Booster Juice locations across Canada are currently accepting in-store donations to benefit Medair, an NGO (non-governmental organization) who are providing crisis support to refugees on the ground to displaced families and the communities that host them. Until March 31, 2022, Booster Juice will match donations dollar for dollar up to $200,000.

Customers who wish to help reach their goal of $200,000 are encouraged to visit any participating Booster Juice location to donate in any denomination, there is no purchase necessary to donate as they wanted to offer a space where customers can feel comfortable contributing, knowing that their contribution is being matched with the entirety of the donation going directly to Medair.

Booster Juice’s President and CEO, Dale Wishewan and his oldest daughter, Sienna, have been volunteering at the Ukraine/Poland border at Medyka helping refugees for the last ten days; doing any task asked of them with both Medair and the Humanitarian Aid Centres. They have also spent time in Przemysl assisting Medair to get infrastructure set up as well as assisting at a longer stay humanitarian aid centre in Rzeszow. “We wanted to do more, beyond our usual financial support for charities. This could have been any one of us…just being uprooted for no reason,” says Wishewan on his decision to help on the ground.

Booster Juice is proud to be a Canadian born company that is now blending worldwide. They continue to take pride in offering something different – a quality product, a great customer experience and a dedication to being involved in the local community as well as across borders.

About Medair

Medair is an impartial, independent, and neutral humanitarian organization helping to save lives and relieve human suffering in the world’s most difficult-to-reach and devastated places – regardless of race, creed, or nationality with hope for a better future.

Booster Juice’s CEO, Dale Wishewan is available for virtual or phone interviews, please contact Peggy Lo at plo@boosterjuice.com or 416.529.6167 for media inquiries or to schedule an interview.



CBJ Newsmakers