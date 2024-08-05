Bourse de Montréal Lists Options on Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc., on behalf of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN) (TSX: U.U) (“SPUT” or the “Trust”) today announced that the Bourse de Montreal began listing options on the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (“SPUT”) on September 2, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce that SPUT is the first physical uranium vehicle to offer option trading, further building on its leading market position in the sector,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. “In the absence of an active futures market for uranium, SPUT options will provide investors, traders, producers and utilities with alternative ways to establish or hedge a position in physical uranium.”

“We would like to thank the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Bourse de Montréal for their support to allow options trading on closed end funds,” added Mr. Ciampaglia.

The options trading symbol for SPUT is “U”. For more information, please visit the website for the Bourse de Montréal at: https://m-x.ca/en/trading/data/options-list#equity

About the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

Important information about SPUT, including its investment objectives and strategies, applicable management fees, and expenses, can be found on its website at www.sprott.com. Commissions, management fees, or other charges and expenses may be associated with investing in the Trust. The performance of the Trust is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance is not an indication of future results.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the benefits of the initiation of options trading on SPUT. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Trust has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the uranium and nuclear energy market. While the Trust considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Trust’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of risks and uncertainties facing the Trust appears in the Trust’s continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Trust disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Glen Williams

Senior Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

Direct: 416-943-4394

[email protected]



