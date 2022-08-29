Bow Valley College receives $3.8 million in funding for skills research in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bow Valley College has been selected to lead the Skills for Success: Validation Study supported by $3.8 million in funding from the Government of Canada’s Adult Learning, Literacy and Essential Skills Program. This three-and-a-half-year applied research project will support the Government of Canada with the national adoption of the recently launched Skills for Success model through validated applied research.

Skills for Success is an updated, modernized skills model, designed to respond to the emerging needs of students, workers, educators, employers, labour-market programming, and service-delivery organizations in Canada. The updated model focuses on nine foundational skills that Canadians need to participate, adapt and thrive in work, learning and life.

The Skills for Success: Validation Study aims to support the validation of the new model through a national applied research initiative. The study will validate the new Skills for Success by designing, and piloting skills evaluations and training modules aligned with the new model.

“Bow Valley College recognizes the importance of the changes to the skills model to ensure alignment with the needs of the Canadian workforce,” says Hana Taleb Imai, Bow Valley College’s Dean of Foundational Learning and Global Access. “The College is well positioned to support this work based on our extensive experience and expertise in the field of literacy and essential skills, specifically within the areas of assessment, training, and resource development.”

Through timely research results and findings, the College will report back with recommendations and best practices for adopting and transitioning to the Skills for Success model.

“For more than 20 years, the College has contributed to research in this area, through the assessment of skill proficiencies linked to success in the workplace, in learning, and in daily life,” says Taleb Imai.

Bow Valley College is an active collaborator in an extensive national network of Skills partners and practitioners, collaborating with stakeholders from diverse sectors within industry, education, training service providers, and government.

Bow Valley College is proud to partner with Social Research and Demonstration Corporation (SRDC) in this initiative. SRDC is well positioned to support this work, with a longstanding history of leading and supporting the design, implementation, and evaluation of adult skills training programs in Canada; in particular, SRDC recently led an initiative to support the launch of the new Skills for Success framework, providing detailed definitions of all the skills and recommendations to inform the application of the new model moving forward.

