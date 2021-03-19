Bragg Enters Switzerland with Grand Casino Luzern

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2B gaming technology platform provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has now entered Switzerland, going live with Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand.

With the most extensive online casino operation in Switzerland, Grand Casino Luzern operates the mycasino.ch brand and holds close to a 40 per cent market share. Mycasino.ch customers now have access to the entire games portfolio from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partner GAMOMAT, including top-performing titles Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book and Take 5. Grand Casino Luzern is the first Swiss operator to launch with ORYX’s content, with a number of other agreements soon to be announced. The launch with Grand Casino Luzern is the latest in a series of ORYX agreements in Croatia, Romania, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and the US that will allow ORYX to diversify its global footprint and expand quickly outside of its core markets.ORYX was last year awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, which is used as a regulation benchmark in Switzerland. The supplier is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.“Switzerland is a very exciting young market and we are pleased to take our content live with Grand Casino Luzern,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “This marks the beginning of our venture in Switzerland, and we couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the leading operator in the market. We look forward to further establishing our presence in the country and providing players with our premium content.”“Following a very smooth integration process we’re thrilled to now offer GAMOMAT’s proven content to our player base,” said Wolfgang Bliem, CEO at Grand Casino Luzern. “Our business continues to go from strength to strength and our offering has been further improved by our partnership with ORYX.”About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.gamesFor media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905.580.1257For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

tim@bragg.games Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or describes a “goal”, or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company’s forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Bragg; the countercyclical growth of the business of Bragg; the regulatory regime governing the business of Bragg; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; Bragg’s customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Bragg’s business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Bragg to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19.Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



CBJ Newsmakers